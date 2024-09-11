Kyiv (Ukraine), 11/09/2024.- A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (R) during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 11 September 2024. US Secretary Blinken and UK Secretary Lammy arrived in Ukraine to meet with senior Ukrainian officials amid the ongoing Russian invasion. (Zelenski, Rusia, Ukraine, Kiev) EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT — MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE — HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES | Photo: EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced more than £600 million (around €710 million) in aid to Ukraine on Wednesday during his visit to Kiev alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This amount includes £242 million (€286 million) already announced for 2024-2025 that will cover “immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs” as well as reconstruction projects, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Added to this is “the provision of $484 million (about €439 million) in loan guarantees for World Bank credits before the end of the year”, which will contribute to the payment of vital Ukrainian public services, such as schools and hospitals, civil servants and pensions.

Since the start of the war on 24 February 2022, the UK has provided £695 million (around €822 million) in non-military bilateral support, along with $2.5 billion in fiscal support (loan guarantees), which will rise to $5 billion in 2027.

“The bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people is a source of inspiration,” Lammy said in the statement.

“Together with the United States, we are committed to giving Ukraine what it needs to resist Russia’s illegal invasion, because its fight for freedom and democracy is also a fight for British security, European security and global security,” he added.