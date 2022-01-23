Amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the UK government assured that the latter nation would have a plan to put a pro-Russian leader in Kiev, while considering occupying the territory:“We have information that the Russian intelligence services have links with numerous former Ukrainian politicians.”

This information was shared in a press release, which is hosted on the official website of the Government, which also ensures that “former Ukrainian deputy Yevhen Murayev is being considered as a possible candidate.”

The other candidates would be:

Serhiy Arbuzov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2012 to 2014 and Acting Prime Minister in 2014 ndriy kluyev, First Deputy Prime Minister from 2010 to 2012 and Chief of Staff to former Ukrainian President Yanukovych Vladimir Sivkovich, former deputy head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Mykola Azarov, Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2010 to 2014

Any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake with severe costs.

Secretary of State Liz Truss He assured that the published information “sheds light on the scope of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine and is an insight into the Kremlin’s thinking,” adding that “any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake with severe costs.”

Likewise, the United Kingdom recalled that its position against Ukraine is clear: “We unequivocally support its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea. Ukraine is an independent and sovereign country“.

The reactions of the US and Russia

As soon as the information became known, the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected the statements From United Kingdom: “The disinformation circulated by the (British government) is another sign that NATO countries, led by Anglo-Saxon nations, are the ones causing tensions over Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, the United States finds the allegations “deeply troubling,” according to the White House.

“These kinds of plans are deeply worrying. The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically elected partners in Ukraine.”White House National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said.

