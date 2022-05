Part of a damaged Russian tank in the village of Mala Rohan, near Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 13, 2022| Photo: EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

Russia has “probably” lost a third of its ground combat force sent to invade Ukraine, estimates the UK Ministry of Defense’s intelligence sector. In the assessment of the body, Russian forces suffered many casualties in their offensive in Donbass – which encompasses Donetsk and Lugansk – and “under current conditions, it is unlikely that Russia will drastically accelerate its rate of advance in the next 30 days”.

“Despite initial small-scale advances, Russia has failed to make substantial territorial gains over the past month, maintaining consistently high levels of attrition,” said the Ministry of Defense on Twitter. Russia is estimated to have sent about 100 tactical battalion groups on the offensive in eastern Ukraine, but Western officials say many of these groups are short-stacked.