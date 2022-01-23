The Executive of Boris Johnson, whose own internal problems due to the Downing Street party scandal during confinement have kept him away from the international scene in recent weeks, burst into the Ukraine crisis on Saturday with a serious, but ambiguous and confused. “We have information indicating that the Russian government is seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev, while an invasion is being considered to occupy Ukraine,” the British Foreign Office assured in a statement that it wanted to keep embargoed until 11:30 p.m. peninsular time of Spain.

“The former Ukrainian deputy, Yevhen Murayev, is being considered as a potential candidate,” says the text. Not only does it directly point to Murayev, but it also presents a list of politicians from that country who, always according to the UK Foreign Office, “would maintain links with the Russian intelligence services.” They would be Serhiy Arbuzov, deputy prime minister of Ukraine between 2010 and 2012, and interim prime minister in 2014; Vladimir Sivkovich, former deputy director of the Ukrainian National Security, and the Defense Council (RNBO, in its original acronym); Andriy Kluyev, deputy prime minister between 2010 and 2012 and chief of staff of President Yanukovych; and Mykola Azarov, Prime Minister of Ukraine between 2010 and 2014. “Some of these people are currently in contact with Russian intelligence officers involved in plans to attack Ukraine,” says the British government statement.

Here ends a piece of information that does not provide more details, and whose importance -not its veracity- has been called into question by international political analysts. The same text provides statements by the British Foreign Minister, Liz Truss: “The information we have made public sheds light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert the Government of Ukraine, and provides an insight into the Kremlin’s way of thinking. ”. “Russia must de-escalate [su ofensiva], put an end to their campaigns of aggression and disinformation, and embark on the diplomatic route. Both the UK and its allies have repeatedly said that any Russian military incursion into Ukraine will be a huge strategic mistake with serious costs.”

The Johnson Government enters the scene with a forceful accusation that, however, generates skepticism. “The British Foreign Office appears to be confused,” said Murayev, the man the statement singles out as Moscow’s puppet candidate to rule Ukraine. “It doesn’t make much sense. I have been banned from entering Russia. Not only that, but they have confiscated the assets and money of my father’s company,” he said. “It was hard for me to digest so much nonsense. Perhaps someone is trying to close another independent television channel,” the former deputy and businessman told the newspaper TheDaily Telegraph. Murayev, 45, owns a station and founded his own party, Nashi, after splitting from Ukraine’s main pro-Russian party.

The four politicians mentioned reside in Russia, but have withdrawn from the foreground of the public scene. Only Azarov regularly appears on Russian television shows, attacking the Ukrainian authorities as “Nazi sympathizers.”

Russia has accused Britain of misinformation and denied that it intends to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev while it considers invading and occupying Ukraine. Under the title misinformation circulating, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a message on Twitter early this Sunday to accuse “Anglo-Saxon nations” of “intensifying tensions” over Ukraine, reported Efe. “We urge the Foreign Office to stop spreading nonsense,” concludes the brief message from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

London has maintained over time, since the previous conservative government of Theresa May, a particularly hard line against Moscow. The assassination attempt on the double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia in British territory (in the town of Salisbury) by two Russian agents, with the nerve agent Novichok, caused a serious diplomatic crisis that ended with the expulsion from the United Kingdom of many officials of the Russian Embassy. The Johnson Government has pointed out with special emphasis the threat posed by the Government of Vladimir Putin in its latest National Security Strategy document.

