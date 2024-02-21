The United Kingdom announced, this Wednesday (21), sanctions against six people who administered the Russian penal colony in the Arctic where the leader of the opposition to the Kremlin, Alexei Navalny, died.

“It is clear that the Russian authorities viewed Navalny as a threat and repeatedly tried to silence him. No one should doubt the oppressive nature of the Russian system,” British Chancellor David Cameron said in a statement. “Those responsible for Navalny’s brutal treatment should have no illusions that they will go unharmed, we will hold them accountable,” the note added.

Individuals targeted by the measures include Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin, main manager of the “Polar Wolf” penal colony, where Navalny has been incarcerated in recent months.

The United Kingdom accused the prison administration of denying the political activist the necessary medical care while he was detained there and denouncing that he was forced to walk in extremely cold weather.

The European Union and the United States announced new sanctions against Russia this week, not only due to Navalny's death, but also due to the two-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

The exact cause of the Kremlin critic's death remains unclear. The Russian government has criticized the Western reaction to Navalny's death, saying other countries are interfering in its internal affairs.

The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died last week in the Arctic prison, filed a lawsuit in court asking authorities to speed up the delivery of her son's body, something she already demanded this Tuesday (20) from President Vladimir Putin .

The announcement of the action was made on the social network X by one of Navalny's closest collaborators, Ivan Zhdanov.

The Salekhard Court, close to the location where the penal colony was located, registered the case today (21) and plans to analyze it on March 4, in a closed-door hearing.

The appeal against the inaction of the Russian Investigative Committee on the issue of handing over the opponent's body to his family was filed after Navalny's mother sent a direct message to Putin. “I am addressing you, Vladimir Putin. The solution to this matter depends only on you. Let me see my son once and for all!” Liudmila Navalnaya said in a video posted on YouTube and X.