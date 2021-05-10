In order to limit coronavirus infections as much as possible, UK imposed heavy restrictions, among which were the closing of bars and restaurants. For three months they have been closed tight until the epidemiological situation has allowed their reopening, since more than 51% of the population have received at least one dose.

The cases have been going down, the economy has been opening up and, as an indirect consequence, beer reserves in the country have been depleted. As reported Financial times, the stock of this barley-based drink is low lows once bars and restaurants have reopened.

This situation has led the establishments to request larger orders from companies, which in turn have had to accelerate productivity to be able to meet the increase in demand in the United Kingdom. “Suppliers cannot move what fast enough to keep up“says Phil Urban, CEO of Mitchells & Butlers, the nation’s largest pub group.

Budweiser and Heineken, surprised

Specifically, sales in pubs during the first week increased by 12% compared to 2019 levels, according Oxford Market Watch. All this despite capacity restrictions, which only allow 40% compared to the usual in the interiors of the premises.

“Reality exceeded our expectations more than three times, nobody expected that. There is a first moment of euphoria that is happening now, we think it could last until restrictions are fully lifted“, says Jean-David Thumelaire, sales director of Budweiser Group for the UK and Ireland. In the same terms they were expressed from Heineken, a company that through a statement claimed to be “working hard on a solution to meet demand. All our factories are working on brewing beer and we are in contact with other factories in Europe to import additional beer to the UK“.