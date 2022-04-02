The rise in coronavirus infections is putting hospitals across the UK under increasing pressure. The discharge in cases has made several hospitals, which had already zeroed their service queues, create waiting lists again, more than two years after the beginning of the pandemic.

According to a report in The Times, several National Health Service (NHS) funds across England have been forced to declare critical situations in recent weeks. Ambulance services are reporting delays at hospitals and difficulty calling 999 emergency service.

+ Shanghai toughens confinement due to covid outbreak

In the West Midlands, a city in England, a report that the report had access revealed that March was the worst month of hospital delays on record, with several patients waiting more than 19 hours to be delivered to a hospital.

In addition, the document shows that the region’s ambulance service found at least 72 deaths directly attributable to ambulance delays during the most intense call periods.

The post United Kingdom: Increase in Covid Infections Puts Pressure on Hospitals appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#rise #Covid #infections #puts #pressure #hospitals