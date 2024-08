UK retail sales rose 0.5% in July compared to June, according to data published Friday, 16, by the ONS, as the country’s statistics agency is known. The increase was lower than expected by analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted a 0.9% increase in sales for the period. In the annual comparison, British retail sales rose 1.4% in July. In this case, FactSet’s estimate was for an increase of 1.7%. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.



