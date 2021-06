Retail sales in the UK fell 1.4% in May compared to April, reported this Friday (18th) the Office of National Statistics (ONS, its acronym in English). The reading frustrated the forecast of analysts consulted by the Wall Street Journal, which expected an increase of 1.6%. The indicator still showed an annual increase of 24.6% in May, below the 29% projected by the market.

