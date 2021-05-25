LONDON (Reuters) – British retailers said that retail sales It fell back to usual levels earlier this month after a surge in demand in April, as the easing of lockdown restrictions allowed unnecessary stores to reopen for the first time in months.

The Confederation of British Industry said its monthly index of whether sales are more or less normal at this time of year fell to minus three in May from 16 in April, indicating near-normal levels.

“Some retailers indicated that the increase in demand after the initial reopening of non-essential merchandise stores in early April is not short-lived or weaker than expected,” said Ben Jones, an economist at the Union.

Clothing and specialty stores recorded sales below average, while demand remained strong in supermarkets and hardware and furniture stores.

Official data on retail sales in April showed sales volumes rose 9.2 percent on a monthly basis, and indicated that volumes were 10 percent higher than pre-crisis levels.

The survey by the Confederation of British Industries looked at the period from April 28 to May 17, before bars and restaurants were allowed to serve customers at home, and was based on answers from 45 retail chains.