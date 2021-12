LONDON (Reuters) – The UK posted a new daily record of 122,186 new Covid-19 cases this Friday, up from 119,789 on Thursday.

Government data showed that there were 137 new deaths in the 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19, up from 147 on Thursday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 147,857.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce)

