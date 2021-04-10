The ‘Brexit’ disturbs relations and feelings between governments and citizens of the European Union and the United Kingdom, but the elementary courtesies have not been lost. It was illustrated with the announcement by the two drug monitoring agencies, the community and the British, when they reported last Wednesday of the possible connection of the AstraZeneca vaccine with rare cerebral thromboses.

The two agencies scheduled their announcement at the same time, but the British decided to postpone theirs until the presentation to the press of the evaluation and analysis of their European colleagues was completed in Amsterdam. The conclusions of the analysis committees and the agency heads were almost identical. The main one, that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

Until April 4, countries of the Economic and European Area and the United Kingdom had referred 169 cases of cerebral thrombosis and 53 in other organs to the European agency. About 34 million people had been vaccinated with AstraZeneca in the sum of those countries. The British agency relied on data received as of March 31. There were 79 cases (44 of cerebral venous thrombosis and 35 of other types) out of a total of 20.2 million vaccinated.

The words used by the directors of both agencies about the connection between the vaccine and thrombosis were slightly different. For the Irish Emer Cooke, the link is “plausible.” For the British, June Raine, “the evidence of a nexus is now stronger.” There are also differences in the figures. The proportion of cases accounted for by the European agency would give 6.5 thromboses per million. In the British case, it is 3.9 per million. According to ‘Der Spiegel’, the German regulatory agency had identified on March 29 31 cases in 2.7 million inoculations.

If equivalent figures are compared up to the dates on which the account was closed to start the analysis, those of the European agency give 0.72 deaths per million people and in the British case, 0.94. If the entire Spanish population were injected with the vaccine, the most pessimistic estimate of cases of thrombosis, that of the European agency, would be around three hundred and, also applying the most pessimistic coefficient on deaths, the British one, 46 or 47 people would die. in a total Spanish population injected with the Oxford vaccine.

The different figures from national agencies create confusion and the abstraction of the numbers does not serve the victims or their relatives. But the number of deaths averted by the UK vaccination program is already in the thousands. Perhaps that explains the different reaction to the announcements from regulators. The British Government limited itself to advising against the vaccine for those under 30 years of age, because the number of deaths from covid in that age group is so low that it does not justify the risk of vaccination.

Audacity



While Denmark and Norway have given up using the vaccine and other European countries have limited its use to different age groups, the British authorities immediately went to the media to reassure the population. The risk of thrombosis with the vaccine is lower than that of suffering from deep vein thrombosis on long flights, according to Health Minister Matthew Hancock.

A poll commissioned by ‘The Times’, with a sample of more than 3,000 Britons, detected 75% who consider that the Oxford vaccine is safe, despite its association with clots. In France it is 23% and in Germany, 32%. South Africa has renounced its use because it would not offer protection to the local variant. The Organization of African Unity has announced that it will not buy vaccines from AstraZeneca in order to “not duplicate” those supplied by Covax, which purchases them for distribution in poorer countries.

International confusion embitters a beautiful story of scientific research. The vaccine known by different names – Oxford, AstraZeneca, AZD1222, Vaxcevria or Covishield – was created by Sarah Gilbert, who developed in collaboration with the director of the Jennner Institute at the University of Oxford, Andrew Hill, the adenovirus genetic modification technique in which is based on its ability to cause a reaction of the immune system to covid infection.

The British Government favored the institute’s alliance with AstraZeneca, one of the largest companies in the country. The product of a merger at the end of the 20th century between two pharmaceutical companies, a Swedish one, Astra, and a British one, Zeneca, was undergoing a rapid decline ten years later due to the expiration of their patents. It was entrusted to a French manager, Pascal Soriot, who, through investment in research and acquisitions, has revived the dying man.

With a reputation for daring, he promised to produce hundreds of millions of doses using the Oxford technique, at cost, until the pandemic lasts, when his company had no experience in vaccines. Errors and concealments in the published data from its clinical trials initially created reservations, particularly in the United States, about its efficacy among those over 65 years of age. The production of doses has suffered constant setbacks, which have angered its customers, especially the European Union.

Vacitech, the company formed, among others, by Gilbert and Hill to economically exploit the technique they have invented will soon go public in the New York Stock Exchange. They aspire, for example, to complete a vaccine against malaria, which annually causes a level of infant mortality that makes the tragedy of the covid lesser.