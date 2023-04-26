













UK regulator blocked Activision Blizzard buyout

The decision behind the block by the UK regulator rests on the fact that Microsoft is already a leading competitor in the cloud gaming market and getting Activision Blizzard it would benefit them more, blocking the growth of the rest of the competitors.

It is worth noting that Microsoft will appeal the decision of the UK regulator, since they think that the growth of a business in which they will invest is being restricted so that they reach as many people as possible. Let’s not forget that you already have dealings with NintendoValve and even with Nvidia.

The CMA never touched on any kind of topic related to Call of Duty becoming some kind of Xbox exclusive in the future. The concern lies in the fact that Microsoft already dominates the cloud business in more than one area: video games through Xbox, Azure and other services.

Microsoft plans to appeal the UK regulator’s decision to block its purchase of Activision Blizzard

The president of Microsoft, Brad Smithdeclared through their social networks that they remain committed to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard who will appeal the UK regulator’s decision.

“We are especially disappointed that after lengthy deliberation, this decision appears to reflect a misunderstanding of this market and the way cloud technology actually works.,” declared the head honcho of the company located in Redmond, California.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that Microsoft already has approval to acquire Activision Blizzard from Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Chile, South Africa and even Japan, this being the country where PlayStation and Nintendo have the largest share of the market.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that both the Commission of the European Union and the United States have yet to approve this deal, which exceeds 68 billion dollars.

