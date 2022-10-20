Currently the market regulator of United Kingdom denied that they wanted the agreement between Xbox Y ActivisionBlizzard, something that still has to be resolved so that the products of said brand continue to be purchased in the region. And given the refusal, they asked the general public what their opinion is on the subject and if they would agree with the acquisition.

In a publication on the official website of the government of the United Kingdom which explains the second phase of his research, the Markets and Competition Authority (CMA) declared that now everyone will be able to give their opinion on the future. Theoretically, the issue continues to be addressed if Call of Duty It will be exclusive to the brand or not, something that could cause problems according to the companies.

On the page of UKit lists what kind of problems would come with the acquisition, here you can check it:

– The impact of the merger on other console gaming platforms, including:

– Activision games are becoming Xbox exclusives

– Activision online games are becoming exclusive to Xbox

– Microsoft makes Activision games lower quality on other systems (such as missing features)

– Microsoft makes Activision games more expensive on other systems

– The impact of the merger on multiple game subscriptions rivaling Game Pass

– The impact of the merger on the future of cloud gaming

It is mentioned that the public can send their points of view and evidence on the subject, although the CMA says that you may not be able to recognize and respond to every presentation due to the anticipated volume of presentations. For its part, the final report will be March 1st.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: For now, things are not going so well in the UK for Microsoft, although it is possible that everything will go on if the people in general have nothing against it.