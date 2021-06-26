LONDON (Reuters) – The UK recorded 18,270 new coronavirus cases this Saturday, the highest since Feb. 5. The country also registered 23 deaths, according to official data.

Daily cases have been rising in the UK for a month, but a rapid vaccination program appears to have broken the connection between infections and deaths, as daily fatalities hover around 20.

As of Friday, 15,810 new cases were registered.

The data also showed that 83.7% of adults received a first dose of vaccine against the disease and 61.2% two.

(by Kate Holton)

The UK post registers 18,270 new coronavirus cases, the highest count since February 5th, first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...