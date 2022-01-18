LONDON (Reuters) – Britain recorded its highest number of Covid-19 deaths in nearly a year on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers easing restrictions imposed to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant.

The country reported 438 new deaths from Covid-19, the highest total daily figure since February 24 last year.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said earlier in Parliament that he was optimistic that measures introduced to slow the spread of Omicron would be scaled back next week as cases and hospitalizations appear to have peaked.

The government is considering phasing out the remaining pandemic restrictions in England, including work-from-home guidelines and the use of vaccine passports, according to British media.

Despite infections reaching record highs in recent weeks, the speed of vaccination with booster doses and the lower severity of the Omicron variant has resulted in fewer hospitalizations and deaths have not skyrocketed as in previous waves of the pandemic.

The United Kingdom has so far recorded a total of 152,513 deaths from Covid-19, the seventh highest number on the planet – most of them in the first year of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

