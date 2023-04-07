The International Commissioner’s Office, guarantor of information in the United Kingdom, has fined TikTok for almost 15 million euros. ByteDance, the company behind the social network, is guilty of failing to keep children under 13 away from the app, which by law cannot be used under that age group. According to the ICO, over one million new TikTok subscribers in the UK in 2020 were under the age of 13. The company has not removed these users and has not done any checks to limit the phenomenon, according to the guarantor. “There are laws to make sure our children are as safe in the digital world as they need to be in the real world. TikTok has failed to comply with those laws,” said John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner. “As a result, 1.4 million children signed up for the platform in 2020, and their personal data was stored by TikTok, who used it. Our £12.7m fine reflects the serious impact of their mistakes They knew what was going on, and they didn’t do enough to control who was using their platform and nothing to remove anyone who couldn’t legally sign up.”