The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is again first in the UK chart: Nintendo exclusive sales are up 18% week on week, while Final Fantasy 16 suffered a significant drop, equal to 78%, and therefore dropped to second position.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Fantasy 16 AEW: Fight Forever God of War Ragnarok Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fifa 23 Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Sonic Origins Plus

The return of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to the first position is accompanied by two new entries: the first is AEW: Fight Forever, which debuts in third position, while Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life debuts in seventh place.