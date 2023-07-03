The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is again first in the UK chart: Nintendo exclusive sales are up 18% week on week, while Final Fantasy 16 suffered a significant drop, equal to 78%, and therefore dropped to second position.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Final Fantasy 16
- AEW: Fight Forever
- God of War Ragnarok
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- fifa 23
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Sonic Origins Plus
The return of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to the first position is accompanied by two new entries: the first is AEW: Fight Forever, which debuts in third position, while Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life debuts in seventh place.
#ranking #Zelda #Tears #Kingdom #surpasses #Final #Fantasy #returns #place
Leave a Reply