GamesIndustry and GfK have shared the sales ranking of UK physical games. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is in first place for the third week in a row, despite a sharp decline in sales, while The Lord of the Rings: Gollum debuts in sixth position. Here are the top 10:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fifa 23 Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Star Wars Jedi: Survivor The Lord of the Rings: Gollum The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GTA 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dead Island 2

According to the details reported by Christopher Dring, the sales of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are dropped by 50% compared to the previous week, where in turn there was a sharp decline since launch. Nothing to worry about, after all we are talking about a physiological drop that often occurs after the launch in stores and in any case the overall numbers allow the appreciated exclusive for Nintendo Switch to conquer the podium for the third week in a row by a large margin compared to FIFA 23, in second place.

The only new entry in the English top 10 is represented by The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which conquers a sixth place at launch, a not exactly positive result and which was probably influenced by the lukewarm critical reception of Daedalic’s latest work . Not too well LEGO 2K Drive which, after an equally weak launch last week, has slipped from seventh to thirteenth place.

For the rest, the ranking includes recent productions such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Dead Island 2, as well as evergreen games such as Hogwarts Legacy and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which in recent weeks has seen a boost in sales thanks to the launch of its sequel.