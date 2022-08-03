Xenoblade Chronicles 3 confirms a success in the UK ranking released today based on data provided by GfK, debuting directly at first place and thus beating the usual Horizon Forbidden West which drops to second position.

So let’s see the top ten best selling games last week on the UK market:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Horizon Forbidden West LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe F1 22 Minecraft Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Animal Crossing: New Horizons Digimon Survive

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge conquers a remarkable eighth position, considering that it is a title probably enjoyed digitally, in most cases.

Digimon Survive also manages to enter the top ten at launch, positioning itself in tenth position, while Nintendo Switch Sports slips to fourth.

Horizon Forbidden West remains at the top of the ranking, also pushed by the bundles with PS5 particularly popular in the United Kingdom with the restock of the Sony console and considered within the retail sales data provided by GfK.