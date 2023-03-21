WWE 2K23 ended the dominance of Hogwarts Legacy in the UK chart after five weeks, probably with an Attitude Adjustment given the theme, despite registering 26% lower retail sales compared to the 2022 edition.

WWE 2K23 Hogwarts Legacy fifa 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Metroid Prime Remastered God of War Ragnarok Minecraft: Switch Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Super Mario Odyssey Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In short, received by the international press with positive votes, WWE 2K23 seems to have consolidated the return of the series produced by 2K Games with a new solid and fun episode. The sales of the game are distributed at 53% on PS5, 23% on PS4, 15% on Xbox Series X|S and 9% on Xbox One.

As for Hogwarts Legacy, which finished in second position, there was a drop of 24% on a weekly basis, while fifa 23 in third position it lost 26%. The top five is completed by two comeback Nintendo Switch games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe And Metroid Prime Remastered.

Disappointing debut finally for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Last Demonwhich does not go beyond the twenty-first place in the standings.