The success of Super Mario Bros. the film has brought three Mario games to climb the UK chartspecifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (second), Super Mario Odyssey (fifth) and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (tenth), but still dominating the top 10 fifa 23.

fifa 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Resident Evil 4 Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Odyssey God of War Ragnarok Gran Turismo 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minecraft (Switch) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Strong with receipts of 677 million dollars, Super Mario Bros. the film inevitably has boosted sales of the Nintendo seriesand the results show: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe scored +9%, Super Mario Odyssey +15% and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe +23% on a weekly basis.

The effects of the feature film made by Illumination (here our review of Super Mario Bros. the film, by the way) however also extend outside the top 10, with Super Mario 3D World scoring a +21%, Mario Party Superstars a +3%, Mario Strikers: battle League Football even a +111% and Luigi’s Mansion 3 a +7%.

As for the other games in the rankings, as mentioned FIFA 23 maintains the first position despite a drop in sales of 39% on a weekly basis, Resident Evil 4 drops to third position with a -34% and Hogwarts Legacy is fourth with a -32 %.