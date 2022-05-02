Nintendo Switch Sports debuted in first position in the UK ranking, as expected, surpassing LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. There has also been a prodigious recovery for the PS5 games thanks to new availability of the Sony console.

Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto 5 Kirby and the Lost Land Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Specifically, Gran Turismo 7, which recorded the best launch month ever for the series in the US, recorded a + 152% regaining third position, while Horizon Forbidden West (review) went from seventh to fourth.

But let’s go back to Nintendo Switch Sports (review), whose UK debut results numerically lowerroughly half that of Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort.

The new episode, however, sold more than Wii Sports Clubthe chapter released on Wii U and, to make a more recent comparison, has achieved superior results compared to Mario Party Superstars: more than double.