LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is first in UK ranking for the third week in a row, while i PS5 games are struggling again due to limited stocks of the Sony next-gen console.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga FIFA 22 Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe WWE 2K22 Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Grand Theft Auto 5 Minecraft (Switch) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Specifically, Horizon Forbidden West (review) dropped from third to seventh place, while Gran Turismo 7 (review), which was second, is even dropped out of the top 10.

Get the usual ground back FIFA 22which returns to second position from fourth place, but the most sensational comeback is the one in which he became the protagonist WWE 2K22passed last week from twelfth to fifth place.

Otherwise the situation is quite stable, with Elden Ring And Pokémon Legends: Arceus that move a little e Grand Theft Auto 5 which still resists in the top ten of the ranking.

The only new entry is that of MotoGP 22 (review), the new episode of the Milestone series, which however at its debut in the United Kingdom fails to do better than 39th place.