Through GamesIndustry.biz we have the opportunity to see the ranking of sale of physical games in the UK. There Top 10 it is not particularly different from that of the previous week, but there is a new voice that immediately rises to the top. Here is the ranking made with GfK data:

Horizon Forbidden West

Two Point Campus

Nintendo Switch Sports

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Gran Turismo 7

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Minecraft (Switch)

F1 22

As you can see, Horizon Forbidden West is back in first place, thanks in part to the fact that it is sold as a bundle with PS5. The news of the week is Two Point Campus, which immediately debuts in second position. For the rest, the ranking is almost identical to that of the previous week, with just a few changes of position.

Games Nintendo Switch I am a firm member of the UK rankings, although PS5 also defends well with Gran Turismo 7 remaining in fifth position.

The third position is of Nintendo Switch Sportsa success of the Kyoto company and recently updated with the addition of Matt, the meme-character.