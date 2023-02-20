Hogwarts Legacy he maintained without major problems the summit of UK chartdespite a 66% drop in sales between the first and second week: a percentage, reports Christopher Dring, far from evil and lower than what usually happens with new releases.

Hogwarts Legacy fifa 23 God of War Ragnarok Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minecraft (Switch) Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Sports Animal Crossing: New Horizons Splatoon 3

As can be seen, the UK top 10 has seen a turnover between fifa 23 And God of War Ragnarok, with the latter dropping from second to third place due to a 33% decrease in sales. The only new entry of the week was Theatrhythm: Final Bar Linewhich however did not go beyond the sixteenth position.

Returning to Hogwarts Legacy, as we know in Europe the digital sales of the game have exceeded those of Elden Ring and, in general, it is looking really good for the title of Avalanche Software, which aims to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

Christopher Dring confirms it again, underlining how the action RPG set in the Wizarding World has been the fastest selling game in the UK since Red Dead Redemption 2, obviously if we don’t consider the new episodes of Call of Duty and FIFA.