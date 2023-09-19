Like every week it arrived ranking of best-selling games in physical format in United Kingdom . This week Hogwarts Legacy regains the top spot , followed by The Crew Motorfest which debuts in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe closes the podium.

GTA 5 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe immortal, Starfield and Final Fantasy 16 drop

As we can see Starfield, which last week had conquered the top of the rankings, has slipped to eighth position. A drastic change, but it must be said that a decline in retail sales is physiological, especially when we are talking about a game included within the subscription Xbox Game Pass, with many users probably taking advantage of Microsoft’s service to play Bethesda’s latest effort. Among other things, we remind you that Starfield recorded one of the best launches in Europe of all of 2023, taking into consideration both physical and digital copies. Final Fantasy 16 also falls further in the rankings, going from sixteenth place last week to thirty-eighth.

In the top 10 positions we then find a series of evergreen games, such as GTA 5, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and Red Dead Redemption 2, which apparently are still very popular today despite having been around for years.