Hogwarts Legacy dominates the UK chart for the fifth week in a row, while Metroid Prime Remastered drops from second to fourth place, leaving room for the return of the usual FIFA 23 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

As we know Hogwarts Legacy is about to surpass the total sales of Elden Ring in the UK, and his is an impressive progression, just as the 12 million copies sold in two weeks from the tie-in developed by Avalanche Software are sensational.

In short, Metroid prime didn’t make it beyond second position, but the most striking drop was that of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which debuted in eighth place but collapsed to thirty-third position a week later.