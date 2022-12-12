There UK chart from 5 to 11 December 2022 saw the return to first position of God of War Ragnarok: Santa Monica Studio stock rebounded from third place as new stock of PS5as has often happened in recent months.

Starring the best launch of any PlayStation first party, God of War Ragnarok saw 35% growth also due to bundles with Playstation 5which have contributed significantly to the achievement of these results.

FIFA 23, first last week, drops to second position by scoring -18% on a weekly basis, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has to settle for third place with -14%. In short, both titles give up a position.

Otherwise, the ranking is dominated by Nintendo Switch, with Pokémon Violet, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports and Pokémon Scarlet in quick succession. It should also be noted that The Callisto Protocol, sixth last week, has dropped to twelfth place, thus leaving the top 10.