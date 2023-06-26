As every week the ranking of best-selling games in the UK in physical format. In first place we find Final Fantasy 16followed by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We have listed the top 20 positions below:

Final Fantasy 16 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sonic Origins Plus Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 F1 23 God of War Ragnarok Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Diablo 4 Hogwarts Legacy fifa 23 Aliens: Dark Descent Forspoken Saints Row Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Crash Team Rumble Minecraft GTA 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Violet

As already anticipated by Christopher Dring a few hours ago, Final Fantasy 16 conquered the top of the charts in the launch week, however the copies sold are significantly lower than those recorded by the previous chapter of the series. However, we are talking about the retail market and it should be considered that from 2016 (the launch year of FF15) to today, a greater number of users prefer to buy games in digital delivery, so we will have to wait for the data of the digital copies to get the complete picture.

In second place we find The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is probably destined to occupy the top positions of the ranking also in the coming weeks, given the warm reception from critics and the public, while Sonic Origins is placed in the lowest step of the podium Plus, the new re-release of Sega’s classic Blue Hedgehog games. Less sparkling was the debut of Crash Team Rumble which only finished fifteenth.

Today’s English chart also highlights a decline in sales physiological of some of the latest major games to hit the market. For example, compared to last week Diablo 4 slipped from third to eighth place, while Street Fighter 6 even moved from tenth to twenty-first position. Similar speech for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which dropped from ninth to fourteenth place.