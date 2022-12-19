fifa 23 returned to the lead UK chartprobably driven by the enthusiasm for the World Championships, which ended yesterday with the spectacular final between Argentina and France. God of War Ragnarokfirst last week, has instead dropped to third position.

fifa 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 God of War Ragnarok Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Violet Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Scarlet Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Minecraft: Switch Edition Just Dance 2023

Specifically, FIFA 23 sales gained 67%, much more than the 13% achieved by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which in fact remained stable in second position in the ranking. For EA football is the tenth year in a row at the top at Christmas time.

The only new entry in the top 10 was Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion (here the review), which debuted in eighth position: a positive result, considering that it is the remaster of an episode originally released on PSP .

For the rest, we are witnessing the usual dominance of Nintendo Switch between Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports and obviously Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, placed respectively in fifth and seventh place, while the Switch edition of Minecraft closes the ranking.