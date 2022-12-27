GfK shared the sales ranking of retail games for the United Kingdomfor the week ending on December 24, 2022. In the lead we find FIFA 23 again at the top, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok.

Below is the complete English Top 20:

fifa 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 God of War Ragnarok Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Violet Nintendo Switch Sports Sonic Frontiers Pokémon Scarlet Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Minecraft Just Dance 2023 Edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Splatoon 3 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle GTA 5 Mario Party Superstars Nickelodeon Kart Racers lego harry potter collection Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

fifa 23

If the rankings sound strangely familiar to you, the reason is simple: le first seven positions are identical to those of the previous week. It is not unusual that some positions tend to repeat themselves, especially in the absence of new releases, but this is certainly a special case.

Among the important news, we point out that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion has slipped from eighth to thirtieth place in just one week, while Sonic Frontiers has climbed the ranking, climbing from eleventh to seventh place, thus overtaking even Pokémon Scarlet .