Like every week it arrived sales ranking of the retail market United Kingdomwhich this week sees EA Sports FC 24 again in first position, followed by Assassin’s Creed Mirage.
- EA Sports FC 24
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Lords of the Fallen
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Red Dead Redemption
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
Hogwarts Legacy
Minecraft
F1 23
Just Dance 2023
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
GTA 5
Fortnite Transformers Pack
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Resident Evil 4
Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 8 bundles
Mortal Kombat 1
Detective Pikachu
Forza Motorsport
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Nintendo Switch Sports
It Takes Two
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
Cyberpunk 2077
Street Fighter 6
The Crew Motorfest
Lego Marvel Super Heroes
Dead Space
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
Red Dead Redemption 2
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
The Sims 4 Horse Ranch
Pokémon Violet
Need for Speed: Unbound
Who goes down and who goes up
How can we see, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is back on the podium months after its launch, probably thanks to some particularly inviting offers launched on British soil. Lords of the Fallen debuts in fourth position, an overall good result although not stellar.
For the rest, the ranking includes the usual well-known names, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Hogwarts Legacy, while there were slips in Mortal Kombat 1 and Detective Pikachu: The Return, which went from eighth to twenty-first place and from third to third respectively. twenty-second position.
