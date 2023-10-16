Like every week it arrived sales ranking of the retail market United Kingdom which this week sees EA Sports FC 24 again in first position, followed by Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Who goes down and who goes up

How can we see, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is back on the podium months after its launch, probably thanks to some particularly inviting offers launched on British soil. Lords of the Fallen debuts in fourth position, an overall good result although not stellar.

For the rest, the ranking includes the usual well-known names, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Hogwarts Legacy, while there were slips in Mortal Kombat 1 and Detective Pikachu: The Return, which went from eighth to twenty-first place and from third to third respectively. twenty-second position.