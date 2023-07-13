There UK chart for the month of June 2023 crown Diablo 4 and PS5: the Blizzard title and the Sony console are the best sellers in the top 10 dedicated to games and hardware, in the first case with a share of digital products that has even reached 82%.

Diablo 4 (Activision Blizzard) Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix) F1 23 (EA) FIFA 23 (EA) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros.) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) NBA 2K23 (2K Games) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

The fastest selling Blizzard game of all, Diablo 4 managed to surpass Final Fantasy 16’s impressive numbers, with Square Enix’s action RPG inevitably limited by being only available on PS5.

F1 23 occupies third place in the standings but compared to the previous edition it has recorded substantially lower resultsnecessarily linked to the performance of the Formula 1 championship. Curiously, the driving game turned out to be more sold on Xbox than on PS5.