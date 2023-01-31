GamesIndustry and GfK have shared the sales ranking of the United Kingdom of physical games relating to the past week. Dead Space Remake takes the top of the standings on its debut, while the other important new entry is Forspoken, who however fails to conquer a place on the podium and has to settle for fourth position.

Let’s read below the top 10 English:

Dead Space Remake fifa 23 God of War Ragnarok Forspoken Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Fire Emblem Engage Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Violet Minecraft for Nintendo Switch

GamesIndustry claims that 80% of Dead Space Remake retail copies sold have been for PS5, the rest for Xbox Series X. The game is first in the standings, but it has totaled about half of the copies sold at launch compared to its “rival” The Callisto Protocol. It must be said, however, that the second was released just before the Christmas period, at a lower price and on two more platforms (PS4 and Xbox One). Also, it seems that stocks of the Dead Space UK game were limited. In short, an interesting comparison, like the graphic one created by ElAnalistaDeBits, but which in this case leaves the time it finds.

The other big English new entry is Forspoken which, as previously mentioned, took fourth place, immediately after God of War: Ragnarok. Slide for Fire Emblem Engage that goes from first place last week directly to seventh.

The retail versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PS5 and Xbox Series X instead win the twenty-seventh place. Furthermore, sales of The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 (+32%) and The Last of Us Remastered for PS4 (+27%) continue to grow thanks to the boost offered by the HBO series: they conquered the position number 15 and 31 respectively of the UK retail rankings.