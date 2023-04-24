Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, has anticipated the data relating to the UK chartwhich he saw Dead Island 2 debut in first position with numbers substantially higher than those totaled by the remake of Dead Island but less than half in comparison with Resident Evil 4.

Welcomed by the international press with positive votes but only up to a certain point, Dead Island 2 was long awaited and proved to be a fun game despite all its limitations, something that evidently won over the English public, at least as far as the day one.

Minecraft Dungeons is second, with 73% of physical sales for the Nintendo Switch version, while Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp managed to debut in third position: a decidedly interesting result for a strategic player, although Dring speaks of unexciting figures for the two titles.

In general, the director of GamesIndustry.biz has the feeling that many people are waiting for the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, set for May 12th, and that it will be the Nintendo Switch game that will really make the difference in terms of absolute numbers during this 2023.