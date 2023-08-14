They come from GfK and GamesIndustry.biz i sales data weekly for the market United Kingdomwhich reveal a very particular trend of the last few days, thanks above all to the backwards compatibility of Xbox which has brought the rather old chapters of Call of Duty.

As we have also seen in terms of online traffic, the relaunch of the multiplayer of some “Legacy” chapters of the Activision series has led to a flashback for various Call of Duty from previous years. This is the most striking element of an otherwise rather traditional ranking.

With no major physical releases (Baldur’s Gate 3 does indeed have relevance on the digital market, but this data is not plotted in the chart in question), the top ten is filled with the usual games usually seen in the UK chart. during the year.

So let’s see the top ten of the best-selling video games in the UK over the past week: