As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Kingdom’s public debt stood at 303.1 billion of pounds sterling.

For the first time since the beginning of 1960s, the liability exceeds the size of the country’s economy, the second largest in Europe, as a result of the impact of the pandemic that affects the entire planet.

The enormous sums that the Government has borrowed during the Covid-19 crisis brought the deficit to its highest point since the end of the Second World War, according to new figures for the 2020/2021 financial year, which closed last March.

The Office for National Statistics specified that the net indebtedness of the public sector, the government debt, reached 303,100 million pounds (almost 350,000 million euros).

This figure represents 14.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), the level highest since 1946, when the deficit reached 15.2%, which is an increase of the deficit of 57,000 million pounds sterling in the fiscal year, according to the newspaper Mirror.

In the postwar era, debt levels peaked after the 2008 financial crisis, when it reached 10% of GDP. The average deficit since 1970 has been 3.4% of the product.

In 2020, the public debt in the United Kingdom was 2,462,276 million euros, the 97.7% of GDP, which represented a growth of 239,581 million since 2019 when it stood at 2,222,695 million euros.

The government has spent billions of pounds propping up the economy since the pandemic began more than a year ago, notably the debt to pay salaries during the period when there were closures and heavy restrictions to reduce the level of contagion.

KPMG Senior Economist Michal Stelmach stated that “the increase in debt is largely an unfortunate consequence of the government’s focus on protecting the economy as much as possible from the impact of Covid-19.”

“However, doing the opposite could have created lasting scars that would be much worse for fiscal sustainability,” the analyst clarified.

Stelmach noted that while borrowing has so far increased to cover the spending hike, the government will likely need to borrow to make up for a shortfall in the taxes it collects this year.