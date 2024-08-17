After apocalyptic days, calm seems to have returned. However, the increase in knife crimes and crimes attributed to immigrants must be dealt with urgently, as they may be a time bomb. However, the situation also brought to the fore xenophobic and anti-immigrant discourses. The mass stabbing that killed three girls in Southport on July 29 sparked violent riots when erroneous information circulated that the attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker. Although the police later clarified that it was a young British man of Rwandan descent, the demonstrations continued for several days and many are calling for a halt to mass immigration, even that which arrives under authorisation. Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested and almost 600 sentenced.

#protests #fury #urgent #tasks #solved