According to market data, deal volumes and property values ​​in the UK rose in the first half of 2024.

While in Germany and France, Europe’s largest markets after the UK, deals failed to recover and prices made smaller gains during that period, according to a report by the British Financial Times.

The report quoted industry executives and agents as saying that the UK benefited from hopes of political stability after the general election, stronger economic prospects, higher rents and a more moderate rise in prices between Brexit and the market peak in 2022.

“The UK has probably been the fastest market to recalibrate,” said Mark Ridley, chief executive of Savills, which advises on commercial deals. “But what is uncertain is how quickly and how far along the recovery will be.”

Commercial property values ​​have fallen by around a quarter across Europe from their peak in 2022.

However, prices rose about 1 percent in the first half, according to an index from Green Street.

The UK outperformed France and Germany with gains of 1.4 percent.

In the UK, transaction volumes rose 7 percent, with €26 billion worth of property traded, according to MSCI, while transaction volumes across continental Europe remained flat.

Signs of recovery

Signs that the UK market is heading for a faster recovery come despite the European Central Bank cutting interest rates in June, two months before the Bank of England did so.

“We see the market starting to turn in the right direction,” said Ben Sanderson, managing director of property at Aviva, one of the UK’s largest property investment trusts, which manages around £50bn. “We’ve been buying into this story for some time.”

But the emerging recovery masks the fact that some types of properties are in greater demand than others.

According to the Green Street Europe Index, prices for warehouses, residential properties and hotels have seen modest improvements over the past year. Other sectors, especially office buildings, continue to see sharp declines in value.

The first half of 2024 was the worst for the UK office market since MSCI began tracking it in 2001, with transactions totalling just €4.2bn. Growth instead came from sales of residential buildings, student accommodation and hotels, the report said.

Investors are being very selective about what they buy, the report adds. According to MSCI, the traditional key property sectors – offices, retail and industrial – are still recording year-on-year declines in dealmaking across Europe.

MSCI said the biggest buyers of European real estate in the first half of the year were major US private equity groups Blackstone, Ares and KKR.

Blackstone said it had invested about $3 billion in European real estate, with the bulk going to the UK – while it struck major deals to buy new homes with Vestry, and bought a hotel chain, logistics warehouses and a luxury retail block on New Bond Street.

Blackstone’s head of European real estate, James Seppala, said the firm is focusing on “logistics, residential, leisure and data centres” because these sectors “benefit from favourable demand tailwinds from tenants and investors”.

UK dealmaking has been boosted by some blockbuster transactions, including LondonMetric’s acquisition of LXI, while other listed companies, including Segro, Unite Students and GPE, have also raised equity this year to fund new investments as they seek to capitalise on a sustained recovery.

According to the report, property valuations in the UK are more closely linked to current market conditions than anywhere else in Europe, a feature that usually helps the market re-price more quickly.

Reasons for recovery

In turn, the Chief Economist at ACY Financial in Australia, Dr. Nidal Al-Shaar, confirmed in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that there are several factors that played the most prominent role in the recovery of the real estate market in the United Kingdom more quickly when compared to the rest of the European countries, the most important of which are:

Britain is one of the few industrialized countries in which real estate prices are controlled by the credit and financial situation, not by the forces of supply and demand. Supply in the British real estate market is relatively stable, and the state takes it upon itself to involve the private sector in the process of balancing supply and demand.

The improvement in credit conditions in Britain and the beginning of the decline in interest rates were the first drivers of the improvement in the property market, and this improvement was not significant (..).

There is a historical belief among most investors that the UK property market will always remain on the rise, London is always the lively capital.

The period of real estate investment in Britain is the highest in all countries of the world, as the investor buys the property in Britain to keep it and not to trade it compared to any other regions.

The Labour Party’s control of the government has created a state of great optimism for the economic future in Britain after 15 years of suffering during the Conservative period.

Interest rates

In this regard, the CEO of the Corum Center for Strategic Studies, Tariq Al-Rifai, commented in statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, saying that the boom witnessed by the real estate sector in Britain recently is mainly due to the decline in interest rates, which encouraged the real estate investor to invest in this important sector in the British economy.

The Bank of England cut its main interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 5 percent, for the first time since the start of the Corona pandemic in early 2020, after raising it to its highest levels in 16 years in order to curb inflation. The Bank of England’s decision was in line with analysts’ expectations..

The bank said in a statement earlier this month that the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-4 to cut the key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 5 percent from 5.25 percent.

“Inflationary pressures have eased enough that we were able to cut interest rates today,” said Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. “But we need to make sure that inflation is under control and that we do not cut interest rates too quickly or too aggressively.”

Returning to Al-Rifai’s talk, he adds: Record increases in interest rates in the past resulted in a slowdown in investment in the British economy as a whole, but with the decline in interest rates, signs of activity began to return to it again.

But the CEO of the Quorum Centre for Strategic Studies believes that the current growth boom in the British property sector is “temporary” and will be followed by an expected slowdown.