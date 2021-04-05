British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he plans to have a beer in the pub after the lockdown in the country is relaxed. His words are reported by a news agency Reuters…

Johnson talked about the plan, announcing the easing of anti-coronavirus measures: starting April 12, the country plans to reopen all stores, gyms, hairdressers and other public spaces. It is noted that this is happening against the backdrop of a large-scale deployment of the vaccination program and a drop in the rate of spread of the infection.

Cross-border travel, however, will definitely not be available until 17 May. Johnson was unable to say if the British would be able to spend their summer vacations overseas.

In March of this year, Johnson explained why he did not initially introduce strict restrictive measures. According to him, the coronavirus epidemic did not seem to him a serious problem, and he considered the disease itself something like a cold.