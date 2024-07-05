Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, went to Buckingham Palace, the residence of the British royal family, on Friday to to resign as Prime Minister, as constitutional tradition dictates, before Labour leader Keir Starmer takes power.

After leaving the residence of the last time 10 Downing Street as Prime Minister Sunakaccompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, went to the palace for the obligatory formality.

After the hearing, the Conservative politician will leave the palace through a back door, unseen by the media, and is expected to return to his constituency in the north of England.

Sunak to remain Tory leader until the formation begins the process to elect a successor.

After Sunak’s departure It will be Keir Starmer’s turn to go to the palace to receive the monarch’s request to form the new Government of the United Kingdom.

The Conservative Party suffered a historic defeat, losing more than 240 seats and was left with 119, less than the lowest level recorded by that formation in 1906, when it won 156 seats.

The triumph of the Labour Party

The British Labour Party is said to have won the UK elections this Thursday by a comfortable absolute majority by obtaining 410 seats of the 650 in the House of Commons (lower), according to an exit poll broadcast by that country’s television.

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, during his final campaign events before the election. Photo:Bloomberg Share

Vote counting began at 10 pm (local time, 4 pm Colombia time) and consolidated results are expected to be known within an hour. However, these first polls predict that the Conservative Party, which includes the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and whose movement has governed the country for 14 years suffered its worst electoral defeat since the beginning of the 20th century.

The Tories – as the conservative party is known – would take a total of 131 seats, its lowest figure at least since World War IIaccording to these projections, which usually tend to be very close to the final results.

Labour’s advance would oust the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) in Scotland, which in this survey only recorded 10 seats, of the 43 they had in the last legislature.

If these results are confirmed, Starmer will become British Prime Minister on Friday after 14 years of Conservative government, with a comfortable majority, which will nevertheless be somewhat below Tony Blair’s historic record in 1997, when the Labour Party won 418 seats.

EFE*

With information from Carlos Reyes, International Editorial