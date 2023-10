UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, announced this Monday (30) the dismissal of deputy Paul Bristow from his role in the Ministry of Culture of the English government. The decision was taken due to Bristow’s comments that broke the government’s official line in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, as reported by a British Executive spokesperson.

The MP, who served as parliamentary secretary for Science, Innovation and Culture, had sent a letter to Sunak urging him to support “a permanent ceasefire” and highlighting the “plight of the Palestinians”, claiming they were being subjected to a “collective punishment” by the State of Israel, which was attacked by terrorists from the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, an attack that killed more than a thousand Israelis and resulted in the kidnapping of more than 200 people to be held hostage by the terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

Bristow’s resignation marks the first public departure of a member of the British Executive from the government’s official position. Sunak reiterated that “cohesion and collective responsibility” are fundamental principles for members of the current government, highlighting the importance of all government members speaking with “one voice”.

Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party government has consistently defended Israel’s right to self-defense and proposed “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid into Gaza. However, the official view is that a ceasefire at this time could benefit the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. (With EFE Agency)