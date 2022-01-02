Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, urged officials of public sector bodies to make “contingency plans” due to the possible absence of up to 25% of employees due to coronavirus infections.

Directors must make “solid preparations” in the face of the “worst case” and anticipate having to cover casualties of 10%, 20% or even 25%, especially in sectors where you can’t work from home, such as Health and Education.

The government fears the effect of the omicron variant on the workforce. The new strain is more transmissible, which increases the number of people in confinement.

The UK has registered a record number of infections in recent days, up to nearly 190,000 a day on New Year’s Eve – the numbers are not updated as often as usual due to the holidays – but some experts say the peak could be reached coming soon.

Minister calls for use of masks in schools in England

As part of measures to curb the spread of omicron, the Minister of Education, Nadhim Zahawi, asked secondary school students on Sunday to wear masks in classrooms on their return from the end-of-year vacation in England, where so far only it was mandatory to wear masks in community areas (other parts of the UK have their own measurements).

The minister also promised to provide 7,000 air purifiers to be installed in areas with poor ventilation, but education unions consider the measure insufficient, as there are at least 300,000 classrooms. These measures will be in effect until January 26, although a review of the situation is expected around the 4th.