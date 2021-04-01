England’s Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, found 22-year-old police officer Benjamin Hannam guilty of belonging to a neo-Nazi group and possessing extremist material. This is the first conviction in this country against a member of the public force active for crimes related to terrorism. His sentence will be known in a new hearing on April 23.

Benjamin Hannam, a 22-year-old police officer, reportedly entered the British public force by lying about his association with National Action (National Action), a far-right organization banned in the country.

Authorities established that Hannam had his first dealings with the movement since at least 2016, six months before the group became the first to be declared illegal in the country since World War II.

In 2018, the young man submitted his application to join the London Metropolitan Police, but did not realize that he was linked to the extremist group and that is why the police department assured during the judicial process that Hannam lied about his participation with the group, specifically, he participated in the NS131 branch, according to Richard Smith, head of the London Counter-Terrorism Command.

Authorities noted that there is no evidence that Hannam pursued those actions specifically after 2018.

The authorities’ findings against Benjamin Hannam

In February 2020, detectives discovered his participation in the extremist group, after the leak of a database of members of an online forum of that ideology, Iron March, in which he had registered under the name “Anglisc”.

A month later, Hannam was arrested at his home, where officers found a notebook referring to the far-right group, a guide on how to use knives and weapons, and the manifesto of Norwegian extremist Anders Behring Breivik, the perpetrator of the car bombing. bomb and subsequent massacre in a summer camp, which left 77 people dead in 2011. These were the worst acts of terrorism that the Nordic country has carried out.

Investigators found that Hannam attended National Action meetings in pubs, participated in trainings and appeared in online videos of the group after the group was banned.

After evaluating the police cases in which Hannam was involved, the authorities assure that they did not show any behavior to worry about either for his colleagues or for any other citizen.

The head of the London Counter-Terrorism Command, Richard Smith, said that while the public might be alerted to the fact that a police officer was involved in far-right terrorism, the institution acted quickly once his background was known, at which point that he was suspended from his duties.

Now and after 32 hours of deliberations he was found guilty of the accusations by the Central Criminal Court of the United Kingdom, Old Bailey. His sentence will be known on April 23.

With Reuters and EFE