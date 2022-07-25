London Metropolitan Police (Met) recognized this Monday that did not question Prime Minister Boris Johnson about two parties held during the pandemic by covid in his Downing Street offices and in which he himself participated, according to the organization Good Law Project.

Apparently, Johnson was not questioned by the police for two celebrations that took place on November 13, 2020 and on December 17 of the same year, which the head of government attended, as evidenced by an investigation by senior official Sue Gray.

The prime minister did receive a fine for his presence at a birthday party in the Council of Ministers room in June 2020.

However, law enforcement now admits that Johnson did not receive the written questionnaire used in the investigation of the festivities for his presence at the farewell of his then Director of Communications, Lee Cain, in November 2020.

At that social gathering, which violated the social restriction rules in force at the time due to the covid-19 pandemic, alcohol was drunk, as could be seen in photos released of the event in the Gray report.

Nor was Johnson questioned for participating in another event in December 2020, where he himself gave a speech.

“In response to our legal requirement, the Met admits they did not send the prime minister questionnairesbut they continue to give no explanation as to how the prime minister was exonerated,” the Good Law Project said in a statement.

This NGO considers that the police response, which has already received strong criticism for its investigation, “is not consistent with its legal duty of sincerity. Therefore, they announce their plans to go ahead with their plans to launch legal action against Scotland Yard.

The organization is working with Brian Paddick, a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords and a former police officer.

