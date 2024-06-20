The head of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party campaign stepped down two weeks before the election, the party said on Thursday (20), following news that he and his candidate wife were being investigated for betting on the election date.

The rapidly worsening betting scandal is the latest trouble for Sunak, who is expected to lose power on July 4 after a campaign marred by gaffes that followed the surprise announcement of a snap election.

The Conservative Party has confirmed that campaign director Tony Lee has taken a leave of absence. The statement was released following news that the UK Gambling Commission was investigating allegations of improper betting made by Lee and his wife Laura Saunders, a parliamentary candidate for Bristol.

UK bookmakers allow bets on politics, and the date of an election is a popular bet. But placing bets with privileged knowledge is a crime.

“We have been contacted by the Gambling Commission regarding a small number of individuals. As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it would not be appropriate to comment further until the process is complete,” said a Conservative Party spokesperson.

The scandal has already engulfed another Conservative parliamentary candidate, Craig Williams, a close aide to Sunak, who apologized last week for making a bet about when the election would take place.

London police said on Wednesday they had arrested a police officer working in a special protection unit over alleged bets made about Election Day. The BBC reported that the officer worked as one of Sunak’s bodyguards.

A Betting Commission spokesperson said it was investigating “the possibility of wrongdoing relating to the election date” but did not provide further details.

“We are not confirming or denying the identity of any individual involved in this investigation,” the spokesperson added.

Senior Conservative Party minister Michael Gove told LBC Radio it was “very bad to use inside information like this to secure an advantage”.

Polls indicate that the Conservatives are likely to lose the July 4 election in the United Kingdom, possibly due to a historic difference.

Sunak’s party was already far behind in the polls when the prime minister announced the election and failed to close the gap after a campaign marred by errors, including Sunak’s decision to leave a D-Day anniversary ceremony early.