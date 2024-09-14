PM Starmer: Ukraine strategy discussion to continue at UN General Assembly

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he had a discussion with US President Joe Biden on Ukraine strategy. His words are quoted RIA Novosti.

He stressed that the meeting was “not about any specific decision.” The British prime minister added that discussions of the Ukraine strategy would continue in a broader circle at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly at the end of September.

Earlier, it was reported that Keir Starmer and Joe Biden would discuss the long-term strategy of both countries on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip at a meeting in the White House. At the same time, Britain claimed that the leaders of the two countries would not give Ukraine permission to strike Russia with long-range weapons. The British Prime Minister also called the easing of restrictions on Ukrainian strikes a “tactical” decision.