UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday (23) that the attack launched on Monday night (22) in conjunction with the United States against Houthi targets in Yemen was in accordance with international law. , in self-defense and in response to an immediate threat.

Sunak appeared before Parliament's House of Commons to report on the joint offensive – the second with British participation in ten days – which was supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands.

The conservative leader assured that the attack on several Yemeni militia positions was calculated and aimed to reduce their ability to fire on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

“We did this because we continue to see, also through intelligence services, a real and imminent threat from the Houthis to the commercial and military ships of the United Kingdom and those of our partners, in the Red Sea and the region in general”, he declared.

“I want to be very clear: we are not looking for a confrontation”, said the prime minister, who highlighted that “the first indications from last night are that all the intended targets were destroyed”.

Sunak also stated that in the coming days the United Kingdom will expand its strategy, with a visit to the region by Foreign Minister David Cameron, sanctions against the Houthi militia and measures to prevent the sale of weapons to the group.

The prime minister stressed that there is no link between the Houthi attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea and the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, despite the extremists warning last year that they would attack vessels bound for Israeli territory.

In turn, when he took the floor, the leader of the Labor opposition, Keir Starmer, supported the government's initiative to reinforce maritime security on that busy commercial route.

According to a statement released on Monday, the bombings by the United States and the United Kingdom against eight positions of the Houthis, who have been trying to take control of Yemen since 2014, were aimed at destroying underground installations where missiles are stored, as well as other security systems. security, radars and air defense.

The Ministry of Defense in London explained last night that four Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon FGR4 fighters, supported by two Voyager tankers, dropped Paveway precision-guided bombs alongside the American planes.