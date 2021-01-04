British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled the visit to India. News agency Reuters has given information about this. Ever since Corona’s new strain arrived in Britain, Johnson’s crisis in India had been clouded. Explain that India had invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the Republic Day as the chief guest of the ceremony, which Johnson accepted in December. This information was given by his office.Actually, at this time, Corona Tuesday, Boris Johnson called PM Narendra Modi and informed about the situation and expressed his inability to come. PM Modi also assured him of all help in dealing with the new attack of the disease, and Boris Johnson expressed confidence that he would return to India soon after the normalcy.



Lockdown has been imposed again in Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a lockdown in the country in view of rising cases of new strains of corona infection. Boris Johnson said a new stay-at-home lockdown has been put in place for the fight against Corona, at least until mid-February, to prevent the deadly virus spreading rapidly. With this announcement, the British PM appealed to the people to stay in the house.

Lockdown imposed to control infection

According to officials, evidence suggests that the new type of Kovid-19 infection is increasing across the country, with the situation in London deteriorating. The government said that most of the cases reported in London, South East and East England were of the new type of corona virus. The rate of infection has increased faster than expected in these areas, where new types of virus infection is spreading and strong measures are needed to control the virus.

